Tiger Woods Arrested For Alleged DUI In Florida

FLORIDA, Jupiter (CBS SF) — Golf great Tiger Woods was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Monday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Jupiter Island, in Florida.
Woods was taken into custody on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway.
He was charged with having an unlawful blood alcohol level, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to Palm Beach County Jail records, he was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. under his own recognizance.
Woods lives on Jupiter Island.
Woods was born Cypress, California and was the top-ranked golfer in the world and achieved a career Grand Slam 3 times.
His marriage and subsequent divorce made tabloid headlines throughout 2009 and 2010.
The 41-year-old has undergone several surgeries on his back to alleviate pain and recently Woods announced he would not likely be able to play for the rest of the 2017 season.
One Comment
Alcohol and drugs can have serious consequences for anybody, especially when abused. The health hazards and addiction are not worth it, but when under the influence and in denial, you won’t stop. That is why it is true that some people have to find out the HARD WAY.