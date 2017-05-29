Two Die, Five Injured In Horrific Alameda Crash

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Two people were killed and five others injured in a horrific crash that shut down Park Street in downtown Alameda for nearly nine hours.

According to police, they responded to a 911 call of a crash between a silver truck and a minivan around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Lincoln Ave.

Cole Hickman saw the crash and came to the of a woman in the mini-van.

“She was shaking,” he said. “She was really scared. It was a traumatic incident.”

A man and woman in the silver truck which rollover several times were killed. The woman was declared dead at the scene while the man was transported to Highland Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Five other people in the truck — some of them children — also were injured and transported to the hospital.

Carol Ziogas lives near the intersection where the crash took place. She rushed over with her daughter and her son-in-law to the accident scene.

“There were scattered shoes on the street, papers, debris and everything,” Ziogas told the East Bay Times. “The last passenger was still in the car after the Jaws of Life had taken the roof off and he was kind of sitting there in a daze.”

One witness said the truck was “evading someone and was going fast down Park Street” when it hit the other vehicle and flipped over.

The accident remained under investigation.