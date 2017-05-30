BaseBrawl Penalty: Strickland Out For 6 Games; Harper For 4

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was suspended by Major League Baseball four games while Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland six games for their roles in a bench-clearing brawl during Monday’s game.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, the league announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

It was in the eighth inning when emotions stemming back to the 2014 National League Division Series reared their ugly head. Harper had hit a pair of homers off Strickland in those playoffs. After the star’s second shot in Game 4, he stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases and both players jawed at each other.

Monday was first time since 2014 that they both have faced each other in a game.

Down 2-0, the hard-throwing Strickland drilled Harper in the hip with a 98 mph fastball.

Harper pointed the bat toward Strickland, charged the mound and fired his batting helmet wide of the pitcher. They started to swing away and they each connected as the benches and bullpens emptied. At least two Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the brawl all the way into the dugout.

Eventually, the two were tossed from the game.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.