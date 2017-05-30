Cars Burglarized In BART Parking Lots Across The Bay Area

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A dozen vehicle burglaries occurred Monday at three different BART stations around the Bay Area, police said.
There were two burglaries at the El Cerrito Del Norte station on Monday. At 5:15 p.m., a victim reported their Jeep Commando was burglarized while parked at the station. Then at 11:30 p.m., another victim reported that their vehicle was burglarized and ransacked.
At 5:35 p.m., an officer discovered nine parked cars at the Millbrae BART station parking structure with windows smashed.
At about 7 p.m. at the Colma station, a victim reported that their vehicle was burglarized while parked in the station parking structure.
No other information about the various burglaries was immediately available from BART police.
