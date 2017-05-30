CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Bauer’s career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season’s major league-high of 15 by Washington’s Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday.
Bauer recorded his eighth career game of 10 or more strikeouts. He struck out the side in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits with one walk.
Four Cleveland pitchers combined to strike out 19, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game.
Rookie Bradley Zimmer had a career-high four RBIs for the Indians, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth.
