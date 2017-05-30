Guitar Linked To Hendrix At Monterey Pop Summer Of Love Not For Auction

May 30, 2017 12:24 PM
DALLAS (CBS SF) — Heritage Auctions no longer plans to sell a guitar played by Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival due to concerns about its authenticity.

Dallas-based Heritage on Tuesday announced the guitar, originally estimated to bring up to $750,000, will no longer be up for sale on June 17.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, it was offered by a private collector in the United Kingdom.

Heritage says auction house experts examined the instrument and cited concerns that it may not be the same guitar Hendrix played at the Summer of Love festival. Janis Joplin, The Who, and the Grateful Dead also headlined the event.

Heritage’s Director of Music Memorabilia, Garry Schrum once said the Fender Stratocaster “changed music history.” During the legendary performance Hendrix swapped the Strat for another that he set on fire.

