Gunman Robs Taco Bell In Pinole

PINOLE (CBS SF) – Police were looking for a suspect who robbed a Taco Bell at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Pinole.

Officers responded at roughly 6:15 a.m. to the fast foot restaurant at 1561 Fitzgerald Drive.

Employees said the suspect had entered the business about five minutes earlier. He went into the back, showed them a handgun, then ordered them to get on the ground and not to look at him, police said.

The suspect went into the back office, took an undetermined amount of cash and fled west on Fitzgerald Drive, possibly in a black Honda sedan.

He was described as a black man, roughly 6 feet tall and 30 to 40 years of age with a medium build, facial hair and shoulder-length braided hair. He was wearing a black shirt and pants with a gray sweatshirt and a black beanie, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to call police at (510) 724-1111.

