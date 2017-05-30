Napa Mom Convicted Of Torture Death Of Young Daughter

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa mother was convicted Monday of the gruesome torture murder and assault of her 3-year-old daughter at a Napa motel in 2014, a spokeswoman for the defense announced Monday.

The spokeswoman for attorneys Jim McEntee and Mervin Lernhart Jr. said the jury found Sarah Lynn Krueger guilty after deliberations Monday morning. A verdict against Krueger’s co-defendant and boyfriend Ryan Scott Warner was expected to be read Monday afternoon.

Two separate juries in a joint trial heard evidence against Napa residents Krueger, 27, and Warner, 29, who were charged with the blunt force trauma death of Krueger’s daughter Kayleigh Slusher at the Royal Gardens apartment complex in Napa on Jan. 30, 2014.

The girl’s body, which had been placed in a freezer, was found on Feb. 1, 2014, in a suitcase on a bed in an apartment. Krueger and Warner were arrested on Feb. 2 at a BART station in El Cerrito.

The jury hearing the evidence against Krueger reached a verdict Thursday after a day of deliberation, but the verdict was sealed until the other jury reached a verdict against Warner.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty against the defendants. Krueger and Warner face 25 years to life in prison on each of the murder and assault causing the death of a child charges.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.