Nas & Lauryn Hill Set Shoreline Amphitheatre Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Nas and Lauryn Hill have announced a run of co-headlining tour dates.
Watch Nas perform “If I Ruled The World,” his single featuring Lauryn Hill above:
The trek kicks off on September 7th in Chicago, Illinois and makes its way to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Saturday, October 7th. Chronixx and Hannibal Buress has been tapped as support.
Check out the full tour itinerary below:
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #
09/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #
09/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion &
09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live &
09/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #
09/22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater &
09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre #
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion #
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater #
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre &
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
10/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre &
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater &
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #
# = w/ Chronixx
& = w/ Hannibal Buress and Chronixx
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am local via Live Nation.
