Quake-Prone Kansas Hit By Dozens Of Temblors Since March Due To Fracking

May 30, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Drilling, Earthquake, Fracking, Gas, Kansas, Oil

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says two earthquakes were recorded in Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the total to nine earthquakes in May.

The agency says an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 was recorded Monday about 10 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County, and a 2.6 earthquake was reported Sunday 8 miles west of Belle Plaine.

Another 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday 10 miles west of Belle Plaine.

Earthquakes also were reported in Jewell and Harper counties in May.

Kansas recorded 13 earthquakes in April, and 11 in March.

Scientists say an increase in earthquakes in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas is linked to the injection of wastewater from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, into the ground after oil and gas drilling.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

