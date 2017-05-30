Tiger Woods DUI Caused By Prescription Drugs, Not Alcohol

PALM BEACH, Florida (CBS/AP) — Golf great Tiger Woods wants his fans to know that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest on Monday. He had taken a bad combination of prescription drugs.

Police found Woods asleep at the wheel along a Florida road around 3 a.m. Monday morning. An affidavit released Tuesday says officers woke woods who had extremely slow and slurred speech.

The 41-year-old golfer has released a statement blaming his DUI arrest on prescription medicine.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said.

According to police, Woods failed a roadside sobriety test and took him to jail but they confirm there was no alcohol in his system.

In the police report, Woods told officers he was taking four medications when he was stopped including Vicodin.

In his statement, Woods also apologized and said, “I expect more from myself too.” He promised to do everything in his power to ensure it never happens again.

Woods is considered the world’s greatest golfer, winning 14 majors and 79 career victories on the PGA tour. He hasn’t won a major title since 2008. His marital struggles became tabloid fodder in 2009 and 2010.

He has also undergone several back surgeries and announced recently he would need the rest of the 2017 season to recover.