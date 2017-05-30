President Trump’s Late Night ‘Covfefe’ Tweet Raises Questions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just after midnight in Washington D.C., the President of the United States of America tweeted about receiving negative press and then added a nonsensical word to the end of his tweet, leaving many people with questions.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” at 12:06 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

It may be that Trump meant to type the word “coverage” and that “covfefe” is a typo. But his tweet left many people confused and was the butt of many jokes on Twitter, with some wondering how the word was pronounced and why the president didn’t delete the tweet if it was indeed a typo.

In English, the term “despite,” when used at the beginning of a sentence, tends to be used to show contrast to something and a comma usually precedes the second part of the sentence, leading one to wonder if there is supposed to be a second half to the tweet.