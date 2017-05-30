Victims Of Horrific Alameda Crash Identified

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The Alameda County coroner’s bureau has identified two 17-year-olds killed in a rollover collision Monday morning in Alameda as Briana Ortega of Hayward and Simon Sotelo of Union City.

The collision was reported at Park Street and Lincoln Avenue at 8:01 a.m., and involved a minivan with a single occupant and a full-sized truck carrying seven people.

Ortega and Sotelo were both in the truck. Ortega died at the scene. Sotelo was transported to Highland Hospital before he was pronounced dead.

Cole Hickman saw the crash and came to the of a woman in the mini-van. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“She was shaking,” he said. “She was really scared. It was a traumatic incident.”

Five other people in the truck — all in their teens and early 20s — also were injured and transported to the hospital.

Carol Ziogas lives near the intersection where the crash took place. She rushed over with her daughter and her son-in-law to the accident scene.

“There were scattered shoes on the street, papers, debris and everything,” Ziogas told the East Bay Times. “The last passenger was still in the car after the Jaws of Life had taken the roof off and he was kind of sitting there in a daze.”

One witness said the truck was “evading someone and was going fast down Park Street” when it hit the other vehicle and flipped over.

The accident remained under investigation.