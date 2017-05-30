Windsor Teens Arrested For Stealing From Veteran, Pointing Gun At Jogger

WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Windsor police arrested two boys Monday on suspicion of pointing a gun at a jogger and stealing an Iraq War veteran’s rucksack.
The male jogger called police to report two young males in a blue Honda CR-V brandished a gray metal handgun at him Monday morning, police said.
Deputy Ken Johnson located the vehicle and a high-risk traffic stop was made at the Taco Bell at 8900 Brooks Road S. in Windsor, police said.
Police learned the two teens had previously broken into a vehicle during the night and stole items that belonged to the veteran. Most of the items were recovered and returned to the owner.
Police said the weapon turned out to be an Airsoft pellet gun with the tip removed that is designed to distinguish it from a real gun. The teens were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provides police service for the town of Windsor.