Cops: Racial Slur Sprayed On LeBron James’ Los Angeles Home

May 31, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Graffiti, Hate Crime, Los Angeles, Racism, vandalism. crime

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF & AP) — While NBA superstar LeBron James is in the Bay Area for Thursday night’s Game One of the NBA Finals, Los Angeles police were investigating an incident where someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of his Brentwood home.

Investigators said the incident took place Wednesday morning in Brentwood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Sandoval says an unidentified person sprayed painted the N-word on the front gate. Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and possible hate crime.

She says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment.

