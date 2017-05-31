Fire Crew Helps Rescue Baby Ducks From Pleasant Hill Drain

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa County Fire crew helped rescue a bunch of baby ducklings that got stuck in a Pleasant Hill storm drain Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Fire crew got the call at about noon concerning the ducklings being stuck in a drain near the intersection of Oak Road and Las Juntas Way.

Fire fighters were able to get down into the drain and simply waited for the ducklings to pop out before sweeping them up one by one with a net and placing them in a box. The firefighters were aided by area CHP officers.

In total they were able to get out seven of the trapped birds.

E-2 rescued seven baby ducks from a storm drain in #PleasantHill with the assistance of CHP. @320PIO pic.twitter.com/cL0vlrBM32 — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 31, 2017

They managed to pull off the rescue with mother duck looking on and seeming none too pleased with the human interaction involving her ducklings.

The operation took about 45 minutes. Afterwards the ducks were released close to a nearby creek bed.