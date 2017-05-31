Man On Bay Bridge Triggers Massive Backup

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man climbed onto the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Thursday morning, forcing the closure several westbound lanes, triggering a massive traffic backup.
Authorities said the incident began around 10:14 a.m. when a man described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and baseball cap was seen on the bridge in an agitated state.
He then climbed onto a support structure on the bridge. Helicopter video showed the man texting and talking on his cellphone with a red truck stopped on the bridge.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.