Man On Bay Bridge Triggers Massive Backup

May 31, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol, Oakland, San Francisco, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man climbed onto the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Thursday morning, forcing the closure several westbound lanes, triggering a massive traffic backup.

Authorities said the incident began around 10:14 a.m. when a man described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and baseball cap was seen on the bridge in an agitated state.

He then climbed onto a support structure on the bridge. Helicopter video showed the man texting and talking on his cellphone with a red truck stopped on the bridge.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

