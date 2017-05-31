NorCal School Principal Accused Of Shooting BB Gun At Students Resigns

May 31, 2017 11:30 AM

TULELAKE, Siskiyou County (AP) — A Northern California high school principal has resigned amid accusations that he shot at students with a BB gun during a school function.

The Herald and News reported Tulelake High School Principal Dean Teig’s resignation letter was signed by district officials on Tuesday.

The district is investigating whether or not Teig shot at students with a BB gun at a park during a celebration for seniors. Teig is accused of leaving the celebration, changing his clothes and coming back with a BB gun after students doused him with water.

Cell phone video taken at the park shows Teig with a BB gun but does not show him shooting it.

Superintendent Vanessa Jones says no students were hit by a BB. She says the district is diligently investigating the claims.

