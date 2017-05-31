Oakland Agrees To Settlement In Police Sex Scandal Case

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland city officials early Wednesday approved a $989,000 payment to a former teenage prostitute who was the center of an underage sexual misconduct scandal that rocked several East Bay law enforcement agencies.

Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, had initially demanded $66 million in punitive damages from the city in a claim that alleged no fewer than 11 federal and 6 state law violations.

She claimed when she was a minor, she was sexually victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan issued a statement calling for a change in the culture of the Oakland Police Department.

“Many are feeling dismay with this gross misconduct that was not only harmful to the then minor, Jasmine, but also that the misconduct will cost tax-payers as well,” Kaplan said.

RELATED: Underage Sex Scandal Rocks Law Enforcement

Kaplan has called for numerous changes to the recruitment and hiring policies of the police department, including hiring applicants with connections to the city, prohibiting past marijuana use as grounds for rejection into the police academy, and screening out applicants with problematic attitudes.

“We need to ensure that we are building the conditions that make it possible to have trust and healing between the community and our law enforcement officers, and cut sexual misconduct and other forms of abuse,” Kaplan said in a statement.

Criminal charges have been filed against four former and current Oakland police officers for allegedly knowing about Abuslin’s claims but failing to inform supervisors, having sex with her when she was underage and giving her confidential police information.

Abuslin was also allegedly was exploited by officers from many other law enforcement agencies in the region.

She has also filed claims against other jurisdictions, including the cities of Richmond, Livermore and San Francisco, seeking millions of dollars in damages.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.