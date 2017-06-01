Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Grass Fire In Fairfield

June 1, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Fairfield, Fire

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A grass fire burning in Fairfield has been upgraded to three alarms, according to fire department officials.

The vegetation fire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Suisun Valley Road and Business Center Drive.

By 3 p.m., the grass fire had gone to a 3rd alarm. Calls were put out by the Fairfield Fire Department to surrounding cities in to help with aid requested from the Vallejo Fire Department.

The fire is currently between 7-10 acres.

The  is currently responding to a Grass Fire at .  The fire is currently reported to be approximately 1 acre.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch