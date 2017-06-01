Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Grass Fire In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A grass fire burning in Fairfield has been upgraded to three alarms, according to fire department officials.
The vegetation fire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Suisun Valley Road and Business Center Drive.
By 3 p.m., the grass fire had gone to a 3rd alarm. Calls were put out by the Fairfield Fire Department to surrounding cities in to help with aid requested from the Vallejo Fire Department.
The fire is currently between 7-10 acres.
