Deadline Nears For Thousands Of Drivers Owed Fastrak Refunds

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than a million unclaimed dollars will become the property of the Bay Area Toll Authority if Fastrak customers don’t step forward before a July deadline.

The agency behind Fastrak has published an online list that contains 62,000 people and companies that are owed refunds for funds taken from people who have let their accounts expire or who were wrongly charged for toll violations.

John Goodwin, speaking for the Bay Area Toll Authority, said the agency has a pool of close to $1.5 million in unclaimed refunds.

He said the agency has never had a very good way of dealing with things like refund checks returned because of a change of address

So the agency is hoping that customers — and former customers – will check the online list and step up to make their claims quickly.

They only have until July 11th to make a claim.

While the checks total $15 or $20 for most of those on the list, there are also those who are owed thousands.

A Gricelda Saavedra has had more than $2000 with her name on it since 2011 while Joanna Callow is owed $1130 and Jonathan Crossley $400.

Instructions for claiming the money is on the website.