Elon Musk Exits Trump’s Advisory Councils Over Paris Climate Decision

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Moments after President Donald Trump announced plans to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Silicon Valley mogul Elon Musk announced his departure from the president’s advisory councils.
Trump said on Thursday that he will withdraw from the climate agreement, which was signed by almost 200 countries, because it allegedly poses a threat to the U.S. economy.
But Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk, disagreed with the president’s move.
Musk is among a wave of business and political leaders in the West who are expressing disappointment in the White House’s decision.
Newsom said California, one of the globe’s largest and leading economies, will “step into the Trump vacuum” and partner with other nations and regions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough) agreed that climate change is a major issue in the United States and that in her district alone, “more than 100,000 people, more than $20 billion in property,” as well as San Francisco International Airport “are threatened by sea level rise.”
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) warned that, “…President Trump is abandoning America’s leadership position in the fight against the climate crisis and is sending a strong message to the rest of the world to create, design and manufacture clean energy solutions and create jobs elsewhere.”
But the White House maintains that the Paris Climate Accord could cost the U.S. economy “millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic output over the next several decades.”