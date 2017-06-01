Foo Fighters Release Heavy New Song ‘Run’ With Funny Video

Not only did the Foos deliver a new song but they treated fans to a hilarious video. June 1, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: BottleRock Napa Valley, Foo Fighters, Music Video, Run

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Foo Fighters have released a new, hard-rocking single titled “Run.” And, to usher in the unexpected new track, the band released a hilarious video directed by Dave Grohl himself where guys play elderly rockers who take over the old folks home.

Check out the latest from Foo Fighters above.

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Grohl and company. The band’s last release was 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP and, the group’s last album Sonic Highways dropped back in 2014.

Fresh off their BottleRock Napa Valley performance, the Foo Fighters will perform at a slew of international festivals this summer.

