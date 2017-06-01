Gear Up For Ed Sheeran’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

James Corden caught up with Ed in London. June 1, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Late Late Show

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – James Corden continues to draw top-tier musical superstars to appear on his Carpool Karaoke segment. Up next is Ed Sheeran.

Watch the teaser above.

Corden is spending next week in London and booked the “Shape of You” singer to drive around town singing hits from his catalog. In a brief teaser released last night, James and Ed are shown performing an energetic version of “Sing.” Surely they’ll cruise through other popular tracks from Sheeran’s discography.

A Carpool Karaoke segment in London bodes well for Sheeran: Adele’s record-breaking segment was also shot on location in the city.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch