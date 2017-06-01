Injuries Reported After Gunfire, Explosions At Philippine Resort

MANILA (CBS / AP) — At least three people were transported to hospitals from a resort in Manila following reports of gunfire and explosions at the hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital.

“Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men,” the resort posted to its Twitter feed at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning in the Philippines.

The Philippine police chief says at least one gunman was involved in the attack on the hotel and casino complex, and is still at large.

The company also said it was working with the national police to ensure the safety of its guests.

“We ask for your prayers during these difficult times,” the company said.

The U.S. State Department urged people to avoid the area.

The incident happened while, in the southern part of the country, Philippine troops are struggling to end a bloody siege by hundreds of extremists aligned with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference earlier in Manila that about 500 militants, including foreign fighters, joined the siege of Marawi, a mosque-studded city that is the heartland of the Islamic faith in the southern Philippines.

About 50 to 100 militants were putting up the strongest stand in buildings across a bridge from Marawi’s city hall, where hundreds of reinforcement troops were deployed. Snipers and buildings that obstructed cannon fire were making it difficult for troops to end the siege, said Lorenzana, who had wanted to end the crisis by Friday.

A total of 120 militants have been killed in the fighting since May 23, when a failed government raid to capture one of Asia’s most-wanted militants, Isnilon Hapilon, triggered the siege of the city by the rebels. Twenty-five of the dead militants have been identified as Filipinos, according to military officials. Eight others were foreign fighters, including a Chechen, a Yemeni and several Malaysians and Indonesians, Lorenzana said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered troops to “wipe them out, everyone.”

“If you shoot him in the head, shoot him again in the heart to be sure,” the tough-talking Duterte said in a speech.

At least 25 soldiers, five policemen and more than 24 civilians have been killed in the clashes, Lorenzana said.

