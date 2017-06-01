New ‘Alien Yoga’ Technique Has Been Practiced For Centuries

EMERYVILLE (KPIX 5) — One of the latest fitness trends to take off on social media, “alien yoga” is weird-looking technique that yogis have actually been practicing for centuries.

Megan Spencer King is a fitness instructor in the East Bay. When KPIX 5 caught up with her, she had just been teaching a Pilates class, but it is yoga that is her true calling.

“Yeah, it’s my whole life,” said King. “I mean, movement is my whole life.”

King has studied yoga for 20 years, but there is one move that literally turns her stomach.

The pose is called Nauli Kriya, an advanced technique where air is expelled, pulling the diaphragm up into the chest and then the stomach muscles are flexed in and out.

“And then you churn it all up like a whirlpool, and then you do it in the other direction,” explained King. “Or, if you’re like me, you just do the first two.”

The look of it is so bizarre that it has being called “alien yoga” with videos of it going viral on YouTube and social media.

But despite its odd look, practitioners say Nauli has tremendous benefits, improving core strength and aiding digestion.

Those who have devoted their lives to yoga aren’t exactly thrilled that it has become the latest trending oddity.

“Yeah, so when I see the Instagram it’s just…” King trails off as she rolls her eyes. “At least know a little bit of what you’re talking about!”

Nauli has been practiced for centuries so those who’ve studied it are amused when social media treats it like the “newest thing.”

“But Instagram is. So, with that, I think we’ll be seeing a lot of “new” yoga technique!” said King with a laugh.