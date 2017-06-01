Suspect Wounded After Ramming Vallejo Police Car

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Vallejo man sought by police for several days was hospitalized early Thursday after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an officer-involved shooting, police said.

According to Vallejo police, on May 25 officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with someone who was driving recklessly. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Kevin DeCarlo of Vallejo.

The pursuit was terminated and officers later secured an arrest warrant for DeCarlo for felony evading with a bail amount of $100,000.

On May 27, police located DeCarlo in Vallejo. DeCarlo allegedly fled the area in a vehicle and purposely crashed it into a patrol vehicle and then fled on foot.

On Wednesday, Vallejo police learned that DeCarlo was at a home in the 4000 block of Ellis Road near Martinez.

According to police, officers surrounded the home at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. DeCarlo allegedly attempted to escape by ramming his vehicle into

an officer’s vehicle.

Other officers on foot witnessed this and perceived it as a deadly threat and fired multiple shots at the suspect.

DeCarlo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A Vallejo police officer sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The case was being investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the Vallejo Police Department.