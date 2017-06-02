6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rumbled north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands but did not cause a tsunami or damage structures.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred at 2:24 p.m. (Anchorage Time) about 127 miles northwest of Attu Island near the far west end of the Aleutians.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate earthquake was at a depth of about 16 miles.
Residents of Shemya Island about 147 miles southeast of the earthquake felt the ground move. Shemya Island is an hour behind Anchorage time.
Attu is nearly 1,500 miles southwest of Anchorage.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.