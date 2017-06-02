6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

June 2, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: 6.8 magnitude, Alaska, Aleutian Islands, Earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rumbled north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands but did not cause a tsunami or damage structures.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred at 2:24 p.m. (Anchorage Time) about 127 miles northwest of Attu Island near the far west end of the Aleutians.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate earthquake was at a depth of about 16 miles.

Residents of Shemya Island about 147 miles southeast of the earthquake felt the ground move. Shemya Island is an hour behind Anchorage time.

Attu is nearly 1,500 miles southwest of Anchorage.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch