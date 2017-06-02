Water Park In Dublin To Reopen; Emerald Plunge Slide Still Closed

June 2, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: Dublin, Outdoor Recreation, Recreation, Water Slide

DUBLIN (KCBS Radio) — The Wave Water Park in Dublin will reopen Saturday, June 3, after a 10-year-old boy was hurt on one of the park’s water slides last weekend.

The boy was not badly hurt in the incident that was caught on video. Somehow the boy popped out of the Emerald Plunge slide at the bottom of the three-story drop. He received scratches from the concrete.

The city says that slide and Dublin Screamer next to it — both considered high-speed slides — will remain closed while Cal OSHA investigates.

The park initially opened for Labor Day weekend but closed for four days this week. Starting Saturday, it will be open daily for the rest of the summer.

