Menlo Park Pastor Arrested On Suspicion Of Sex Crimes

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — The pastor of a Menlo Park church was arrested Thursday on suspicion sexual assault against minors and adults, according to police.

Victor Elizandro Tax-Gomez, a 47-year-old resident of East Palo Alto, was taken in to the police department for an interview after several victims reported him for committing inappropriate sexual acts, according to police.

After the interview, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a juvenile, sexual penetration with a foreign object of an adult, lewd acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a child under 15 and meeting with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd act.

Tax-Gomez is a pastor at a church in the 1300 block of Chilco Street where his congregation rents space from another house of worship.

Investigators are still trying to find out whether Tax-Gomez may have had other victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ed Soares at (650) 330-6360 or Detective Jeremy Ordone at (650) 330-6357.

