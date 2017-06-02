WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Dubs Take Game OneKD - Rihanna Stare DownFinals Live Blog Warriors-Cavs VideosWarriors Full Coverage

Oakland Police Searching For Suspects In Double Homicide

June 2, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Homicide, Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were shot and killed in East Oakland early Friday morning and police are still searching for suspects, according to Oakland police officials.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 85th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots and found a man and a woman who had been shot, according to police.

Emergency medical personnel responded, as well, and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not released.

No additional information about the shooting was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821 or the police tip line at (510) 238-7950.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

