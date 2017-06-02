Rising San Jose State Basketball Star Arrested For Union City Robbery

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A freshman star on San Jose State’s basketball team has been arrested along with four other suspects for a weekend robbery in Union City, authorities said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery that had just occurred in the vicinity of Mariner Park. The victim said five or six people punched him multiple times, and took his wallet, phone and belt.

While he was being interviewed by officers, the victim checked his bank account and saw that one of his stolen credit cards was just used at In-N-Out in Union Landing.

Officers responded to In-N-Out and located two vehicles that matched the descriptions of the suspect vehicles.

A total of five suspects were arrested for participating in the robbery, and the victim’s stolen property was recovered in one of the vehicles.

Those arrested were: Vanessa Sanchez, 18, from Citrus Heights; Terrell Brown, 19, from Hayward; Justin Bell, 19, from Oakland; Dvan Molden, 19, from Antioch; and Kris Garrido, 19, from Oakland.

All five were charged with robbery, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brown starred at Hayward’s Moreau Catholic and played as a freshman at San Jose State this past season.

Brown entered the Spartans starting lineup 15 games into the 2016-2017 season. His play helped fuel one of SJSU’s greatest four-game winning streaks in program history over UNLV (twice), New Mexico and San Diego State.

He finished third on the team in scoring during conference play at 8.9 points per game and averaged 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 25 games.