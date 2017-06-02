Warriors Fan Pranks His Way To NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A clever plan to prank Cavaliers fans in Cleveland landed Kian Nasrin a ticket to Game One of the NBA Finals and a meeting with Steph Curry after the 113-91 Warriors win.

Last week the 13-year-old and his father Rad Nasrin drove from Buffalo to Cleveland to attend Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals. During the trip Kian — a die-hard Warriors — quietly hatched a scheme to get on the Quicken Loans Arena video board.

“He put a Cavs shirt on,” said Rad Nasrin. “I’m wondering what he’s doing.”

Cameras eventually found Kian wearing the burgundy Cavs shirt, and that’s when he pulled off the bait-and-switch prank.

“I just wanted to wear Warriors gear under the Cavs shirt,” he said of the blue Curry jersey he was wearing underneath. “Right when I got on camera, I pulled my shirt up, screamed Golden State and the whole stadium started to boo.”

The short four second video went viral and caught the attention of Steph Curry who asked Warriors brass to bring Kian and his dad out to the Bay Area.

“Apparently Kian knows what he’s doing,” said Rad. “I’m excited to see the game.”

If watching the game at Oracle Arena wasn’t enough, Kian listened to the post-game interviews in the press conference room and later some alone time with Curry.

“Someone texted me that you were repping me hard in hostile territory,” Curry told Kian of bold troll job.

To cap the dream night, Curry signed a pair of shoes and snapped a couple photos with the teenager — all because of a silly prank.