Bill Maher Uses N-Word During ‘Real Time’ Interview, Igniting Criticism On Social Media

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.
Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Sasse joked that he would like to have Maher visit Nebraska and work in the fields, which prompted Maher to use a slur in a joke that he was a house slave.
The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.
Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.
Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.
Maher’s publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Negative public reaction to this seems excessive and even misplaced, especially considering that Maher is a comedian, he was referring to himself, he was speaking in character, and he was showing a fairly sophisticated understanding of history and even black (slave) culture. People need to get over themselves and stop trying to find reasons for outrage. We have lots of reasons for outrage in the daily NEWS! There is no need to pick apart comedians for sport. (And yes, I’m talking about Kathy Griffin too. We should all be ashamed that we didn’t get the cultural reference, a famous painting. Let’s not blame the artists for our collective ignorance.)