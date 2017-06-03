Report: Vehicle Hits Several Pedestrians on London Bridge

LONDON (CBS/AP) — British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.
Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.
Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report