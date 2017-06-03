Report: Vehicle Hits Several Pedestrians on London Bridge

June 3, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Crime, London, London Bridge, Mass Attack

LONDON (CBS/AP) — British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch