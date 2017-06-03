WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Netflix Cancels Sci-Fi Series ‘Sense8’ After 2 Seasons

June 3, 2017 8:17 PM
Filed Under: Cancelled, Netflix, Sci Fi, Sense8, Series, Streaming Service

LOS GATOS (AP) — Netflix has canceled its sci-fi series “Sense 8” after two seasons.

Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland confirmed the cancellation in a statement Thursday.

The show followed eight people from various global backgrounds who gained a sudden ability to mentally communicate with one another.

Holland wrote that the show’s story, which shot episodes in 13 countries, its cast and crew reflected a diverse global community. The Emmy-nominated series also notably cast LGBT actors in leading roles.

The second season was released last month.

The news comes just a week after Netflix canceled “The Get Down.” The musical drama from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann focused on the rise of hip-hop in the ’70s.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

