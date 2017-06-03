Fatal Collision Closes Portion Of Cutting Blvd In Richmond

June 3, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Fatal accident, Richmond, traffic, Traffic Fatality

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Both directions of a highly-traveled road in Richmond were closed Saturday afternoon because of a traffic fatality, police said.

CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The 1500 block of Cutting Boulevard was closed for hours following a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He appears to be between 50 and 59 years old. Tan said the man has not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Tan said it’s too early to know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch