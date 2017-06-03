Fatal Collision Closes Portion Of Cutting Blvd In Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Both directions of a highly-traveled road in Richmond were closed Saturday afternoon because of a traffic fatality, police said.
The 1500 block of Cutting Boulevard was closed for hours following a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.
The pedestrian died at the scene. He appears to be between 50 and 59 years old. Tan said the man has not been identified.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Tan said it’s too early to know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
