Arrest Made In Australian Tourist Slaying In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrest in connection to the death of an Australia tourist who suffered fatal injuries in a fight in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco police.
No further information about the suspect was released.
Authorities say 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two men were detained for questioning. Police say no weapons were involved in the fight.
Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing Bate’s family with consular assistance.