Party Guests Arrested For Stealing Jewelry From Vacaville Home

June 4, 2017 11:30 AM
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Two invited party guests were arrested early Sunday after they allegedly stole jewelry and cellphones from the host’s rural Vacaville home, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a posting on the sheriff’s department Facebook page, 26-year-old Ashley Ibarra of San Francisco and 21-year-old Ever Pablo were being held in Solano County Jail on residential burglary and conspiracy charges.

The pair allegedly attended a house party in rural Vacaville Saturday night, but as the party wore on they attempted to steal several items including jewelry and cell phones.

The host discovered the theft and called deputies.

Arriving deputies took the pair into custody as they attempted to flee on foot. Ibarra was also booked for violating the terms of his probation.

