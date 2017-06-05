WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Caltrain Kills Person On Tracks In Menlo Park

June 5, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Caltrain Fatality, Menlo Park, Person On Tracks

ATHERTON (CBS SF) —  A southbound Caltrain hit and killed a man on the tracks in Menlo Park Monday morning in the agency’s third fatality of the year.

The train has since released from the scene after being held up for more than an hour, agency officials said.

The strike, which Caltrain officials initially said was at the Encinal Avenue crossing in Menlo Park, in fact took place just before 10 a.m. at the Watkins Avenue crossing in Atherton, next to Holbrook-Palmer Park.

None of the 340 or so passengers on board train No. 134, which was released by 11:15 a.m., were reported injured in the strike.

Just after 10:30 a.m., transit police released the northbound tracks for single-tracking through the area at speed restrictions of 20 mph, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

Several other northbound and southbound trains throughout the Peninsula were delayed by up to 30 minutes after the strike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch