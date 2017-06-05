Caltrain Kills Person On Tracks In Menlo Park

ATHERTON (CBS SF) — A southbound Caltrain hit and killed a man on the tracks in Menlo Park Monday morning in the agency’s third fatality of the year.

The train has since released from the scene after being held up for more than an hour, agency officials said.

The strike, which Caltrain officials initially said was at the Encinal Avenue crossing in Menlo Park, in fact took place just before 10 a.m. at the Watkins Avenue crossing in Atherton, next to Holbrook-Palmer Park.

None of the 340 or so passengers on board train No. 134, which was released by 11:15 a.m., were reported injured in the strike.

Just after 10:30 a.m., transit police released the northbound tracks for single-tracking through the area at speed restrictions of 20 mph, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

Several other northbound and southbound trains throughout the Peninsula were delayed by up to 30 minutes after the strike.