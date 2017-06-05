WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Celebrities Spotted At Oracle Arena For NBA Finals

June 5, 2017 9:50 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – The NBA Finals kicked off Thursday night and Game 1 had plenty of stars sitting courtside. Jay Z attended the Oakland match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers with Kevin Hart in tow. Hart shared an Instagram from the cabin of a private plane as he, Jay and friends flew out to watch the game. Hart was in town anyway for the Colossal Clusterfest at San Francisco’s Civic Center.

Jay’s protege Rihanna was also on the scene. Footage from after the game’s conclusion shows her hobnobbing with Hart and Hova. It might’ve been a bad night for Cavaliers fans (whose team lost by 22 points) but it was great for star-watching.

Jay Z is reportedly working on a new album and is imminently expecting the arrival of his twins with wife Beyonce. See celebrity images from Oakland here:

The Roc is in the building! #NBAFinals

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

#Family #NBAFINALS #liveloveandlaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

#JAYZ x #KevinHart x #Rihanna at the #NBAfinals (swipe for more) #digitalfeedmedia

A post shared by Digital Feed Media (@digitalfeedmedia) on

