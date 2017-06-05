WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Kerr Coaching Game 2Dubs Win Game 2Finals Live BlogTeam Page

Crashes Trigger Commute Misery On Bay Area Bridges

June 5, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Bay Bridge, Commute, San Mateo Bridge, traffic, Transit

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Morning crashes on both the San Mateo Bridge and the Bay Bridge early Monday created a miserable commute to start the work week.

The first crash occurred on the San Mateo Bridge at 4:43 a.m. and blocked a westbound lane for more than two hours, backing up traffic all the way the into Hayward.

At its height, commuters were taking just under two hours to travel from Highway 880 across the bridge to Highway 101.

All lanes were open by 6:55 a.m., but the damage had already been done.

Then at around 7 a.m., a SUV was involved in an accident and flipped over on the Bay Bridge just after Treasure Island in the westbound direction. Three lanes were blocked by the crash and emergency crews.

Traffic quickly backed up on the freeways feeding into the bridge.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.

