‘Wonder Woman’ Ropes In $103.1 Million at The Box Office

June 5, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Box Office, DC Comics, Gal Gadot, Movie, Wonder Woman

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — “Wonder Woman” was even mightier than expected. Warner Bros. has revised the film’s weekend estimate up to $103.1 million.

The studio on Monday said the tickets sold on Sunday turned out to be even higher than it estimated over the weekend. Warner Bros. previously had announced a $100.5 million North American haul.

The nearly $3 million swing, Warner Bros. said, was due to an unusually small drop in audience from Saturday to Sunday. That indicates that the well-reviewed film’s strong word of mouth is giving “Wonder Woman” more momentum than usual.

The Patty Jenkins-directed film became the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman and, by the far, the most successful female-led superhero release.

