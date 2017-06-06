Missing 11-Year-Old Mountain View Boy Found Safe

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View have located an 11-year-old boy who was last seen at Huff Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Fifth-grader Satvik Srivatsan was last seen at school around 8:30 a.m. Police asked for the public’s help locating him at around 10 a.m.
Authorities announced that he had been found safe as of about 11:07 a.m., according to a post on Twitter.
Police have not offered any details as to where the boy was found or the circumstances around his disappearance.
