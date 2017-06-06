WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Missing 11-Year-Old Mountain View Boy Found Safe

June 6, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Missing boy, Mountain View, Satvik Srivatsan

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View have located an 11-year-old boy who was last seen at Huff Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Fifth-grader Satvik Srivatsan was last seen at school around 8:30 a.m. Police asked for the public’s help locating him at around 10 a.m.

Authorities announced that he had been found safe as of about 11:07 a.m., according to a post on Twitter.

Police have not offered any details as to where the boy was found or the circumstances around his disappearance.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch