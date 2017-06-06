Huge 3-Day Fare Sale On Southwest, Flights $49-$129

June 6, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Fare Sale, Southwest Airlines, Travel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Late summer and fall vacation travel just got cheaper, but not for long.

Southwest Airlines has launched a 3-day fare sale for travel August 22 through December 13. Fares are $20-$25 cheaper than their usual sale fares.

The carrier’s “Count Your Lucky Stars” sale started June 6 and lasts until midnight June 8. Flights start at $49, $79, $99, and $129 one way on most routes.

For the best prices, be flexible, consider alternate airports, and try to book one leg of your flight on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

There are some blackouts around the holidays.

These kinds of fares only happen once or twice a year.

Happy travels!

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer Bay Sunday, Black Renaissance and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch