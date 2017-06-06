Huge 3-Day Fare Sale On Southwest, Flights $49-$129

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Late summer and fall vacation travel just got cheaper, but not for long.

Southwest Airlines has launched a 3-day fare sale for travel August 22 through December 13. Fares are $20-$25 cheaper than their usual sale fares.

The carrier’s “Count Your Lucky Stars” sale started June 6 and lasts until midnight June 8. Flights start at $49, $79, $99, and $129 one way on most routes.

For the best prices, be flexible, consider alternate airports, and try to book one leg of your flight on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

There are some blackouts around the holidays.

These kinds of fares only happen once or twice a year.

Happy travels!

