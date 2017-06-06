Casual Carpools Still Going Strong In Age Of Ride-Sharing App

June 6, 2017 1:27 PM
OAKLAND (CBS NEWS) — The traffic and navigation app Waze launched a new carpooling service Tuesday across California that allows passengers to request a ride with someone already driving along their route, costing them only a share of the gas money.

Other ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft have already connected millions with their carpooling options.

But long before they came along, there was casual carpool.

The grassroots commuting option has sprung up in places like Washington and Houston, reports CBS News correspondent John Blackstone who recently tested the concept where it all started — San Francisco.

