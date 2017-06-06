Pack Of Coyotes Surround Dog Walker In San Francisco’s Presidio

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A spate of coyote attacks has dog owners at odds with their wild neighbors in the Presidio of San Francisco.

These confrontations have prompted some extreme reactions.

Kathryn Lasater lives next to the Presidio and a coyote attacked her dog, Oscar, in the Presidio on Monday.

She said a pack of coyotes surrounded her and started moving in until she started screaming.

“They were aggressive and they weren’t afraid…that’s scary,” Lasater said.

She and Oscar are fine, but they are shaken up, as are many in the neighborhood who say the ever-present coyotes have gotten more aggressive in recent years.

They want the Presidio Trust to remove the animals now before something worse happens.

Debbie McMicking lives next to the Presidio and said, “I think it’s just a matter of time until one of them darts out and grabs a little kid.”

Right now it’s pupping season, and the animals are more aggressive when protecting their dens.

The Presidio Trust would not go on camera about the “recent activity,” as they put it, but say they are looking into it.

They posted signs weeks ago warning park visitors and closed trails that are near dens.

Jesse Block lives next to the Presidio and said the coyotes and humans need to learn to coexist.

“Why can’t we all just get along?” he asked.

But Lasater and McMicking say they don’t want to wait for something worse to happen.

Lasater said she believes the safety of dogs, children and residents should come first.

The Presidio Trust said they track all of the coyotes that live in the park and that their aggression is usually centered around dogs, They say the coyotes are just trying to protect their dens.

The Trust said the best thing to do is stay away from the coyote dens.