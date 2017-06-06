Ex-49er Brock Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49er cornerback Tramaine Brock was charged with felony domestic violence this week, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney said the 28-year-old Santa Clara resident Brock is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and choking her multiple times, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child.

Brock is also charged with misdemeanor child endangerment. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

On April 6 of this year, the 31-year-old victim reported to police that Brock had assaulted her during a disagreement over what to watch on television.

According to the victims report to officers, Brock had punched her in the face and chocked her to the point that she later vomited.

She also said that five days earlier, Brock had tried to choke her multiple times while his friend was at his home. The incident left the victim with visible marks on her neck.

“It takes great courage for victims to come forward, but only with someone coming forward can the violence be interrupted,” said prosecutor Kalila Spain.

The 49ers released Brock hours after reports of his April 6 arrest surfaced.

The #49ers have released CB Tramaine Brock. pic.twitter.com/btasz2iqcr — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 7, 2017

Brock is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Brock started all 16 games for the 49ers during the 2016 regular season. He had 49 tackles, 10 of which were solo, one interception and defended

14 pass attempts.

The eight-year veteran graduated from Belhaven University and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2010.