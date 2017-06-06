Fatal Motorcycle Crash Blocks Interstate 880 In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro has blocked all northbound lanes Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. just south of Davis St. involving the motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcyclist was killed and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene.
All northbound traffic was being diverted off at the Davis St. exit.
Big rigs were being allowed to use westbound Interstate 580 as an alternate route.
There was no estimated time of reopening the northbound I-880 lanes.