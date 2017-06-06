Video Of Lynch Workout Run Has Raiders Fans Excited

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — It has been months since hometown Oakland Raiders fans had something to cheer about. Now they do.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio took to social media Monday and posted a short video clip of veteran Marshawn Lynch — who has come out of retirement to join his hometown team — making a touchdown run during the team’s recent workouts.

Adding a simple — #beastmode back in action during OTA#7 — as text, Del Rio let the video do the talking.

The clip has sparked an enthusiastic response from Raiders fans.

#Raiders RB's getting some work in. Take look at DeAndre Washington, Taiwan Jones, and Marshawn Lynch. BEAST MODE moving well! @RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/ETK93DXUrM — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2017

Marshawn Lynch is already out here dominating! #BeastMode pic.twitter.com/i5wCIixDhG — Full Count Sports (@fullcount_news) June 6, 2017

Local Raiders fans have been trying to cope with the reality that the NFL squad will be moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season with no possibility of a return to the Bay Area until 2050.

While some fans have jettisoned their season tickets in protest, the Raiders have said their season tickets are sold out. The team’s 12-4 record last season and the recent addition of Lynch has fans believing the Raiders have a real shot at the AFC championship in the 2017-2018 season.

Lynch was perhaps the best in the league before he retired. He had double digits in touchdown runs every season from 2011-14, and his 51 TDs on the ground are the most in the NFL since 2011 despite playing just seven games in 2015 and being retired all last season.

The 31-yer-old averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his limited action in 2015 before retiring. Prior to that he was one of the game’s top running backs with more than 1,200 yards rushing in each of the previous four seasons.

For his career, Lynch has rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.